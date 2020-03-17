e-paper
Home / India News / Kamal Nath replies to Madhya Pradesh Governor’s ‘warning’, says not possible to hold floor test

Kamal Nath replies to Madhya Pradesh Governor's 'warning', says not possible to hold floor test

Governor Lalji Tandon had asked Kamal Nath to hold the floor test today, declaring that he would consider the government to have lost the trust of the assembly if he misses the crucial floor test.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:56 IST
Ranjan
Ranjan
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon seen with Chief Minister Kamal Nath during the budget session of state assembly on March 16, 2020.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon seen with Chief Minister Kamal Nath during the budget session of state assembly on March 16, 2020. (PTI)
         

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written another letter to Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday underlining the reasons why a floor test was not possible on Tuesday. Nath also said he regrets the Governor’s contention that his previous letter was against the parliamentary decorum.

Tandon had asked Kamal Nath to hold the floor test today, after the state Assembly was adjourned on Monday. In his letter to Kamal Nath, the Governor had declared that he would consider the government to have lost the trust of the assembly if he misses the crucial floor test.

Replying to this letter, Kamal Nath today said that Governor’s opinion that if he didn’t go for a floor test on March 17 he will be considered to have lost his majority in the House was unconstitutional.

Earlier, the Governor had asked the chief minister to seek a trust vote in the House immediately after his (Governor’s) address on Monday.

“I have always taken care of my honour and dignity in my long political career of 40 years. I am pained after going through your letter dated March 16, 2020 in which you have accused me of not complying with the parliamentary decorum. I didn’t have any such intention but still if you have felt like this then I wish to express my regret,” Kamal Nath said in the letter, a copy of which is available with HT

The chief minister further said, “In your letter you have written about the assembly being adjourned but not mentioned the reason. Entire world is plagued by coronavirus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the disease as a pandemic. Government of India has issued an advisory to avoid large gatherings, public places and crowd. This is why the Speaker of the state assembly has adjourned the proceedings till 11 am on March 26.”

Referring to the Governor’s observation in his letter that he avoided a floor test Kamal Nath said, “I proved my majority in the House several times in the past 15 months. Since BJP is making the accusation that I don’t enjoy a majority in the House it can get a floor test done through a no-confidence motion. I have learnt that the BJP has submitted a notice to the Governor for a no-confidence motion which is pending before the Speaker. Once proceedings take place on this I will prove my majority in the House.”

“I have repeatedly brought to your notice the unusual situation that 16 Congress MLAs were taken to Bangalore in a chartered plane by BJP leaders and held captive in a hotel/resort with the help of Karnataka police. Nobody can meet them. Nobody can talk to them. They are being prevented from coming to Bhopal whereas BJP leaders around them are trying to influence their mind and making them to issue false statements to media,” added the CM.

Kamal Nath said, “I want to reassure you that let the 16 MLAs be free and stay home in an open atmosphere for 5 to 7 days without any fear and pressure on them so that they could take their decisions at will. Your opinion that if I don’t go for a floor test by March 17 and prove my majority I will be considered to have lost my majority will be unconstitutional, having no foundation. I have also learnt that BJP leaders have filed a petition in the court.”

The Governor couldn’t be reached for his comments.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislature party’s chief whip Narottam Mishra said, “The chief minister is looking for some pretext or the other since he lost majority to avoid a floor test. Had he enjoyed a majority he would have gone for a floor test by now. He must admit that his government is a minority government, hence he doesn’t have a legal and moral authority both to remain in power for a second.”

Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

