Kannada actress Divya Suresh booked in Bengaluru hit-and-run case

Bengaluru: Kannada actress Divya Suresh has been booked in connection with a hit-and-run case in Bengaluru’s Byatarayanapura area earlier this month. According to the complaint filed by 25-year-old Kiran G. on October 7, he was riding his motorcycle with his cousins, Anusha (33) and Anitha (24), when a speeding black car hit them from behind. (Representative photo)

Police booked the Bigg Boss Kannada fame actress after verifying CCTV footage that showed her vehicle colliding with a motorcycle around 1.30 am on October 4 near Nithya Hotel, before fleeing the scene.

According to the complaint filed by 25-year-old Kiran G. on October 7, he was riding his motorcycle with his cousins, Anusha (33) and Anitha (24), when a speeding black car hit them from behind. The impact threw all three onto the road.

Anitha sustained a severe leg fracture and was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while Kiran and Anusha suffered minor injuries. Kiran told police he delayed filing a complaint as he was occupied with Anitha’s medical care in the days following the crash.

The First Information Report (FIR) noted that the driver sped away without stopping to assist the victims.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against television actress Divya Suresh, assistant commissioner of police of Byatarayanapura traffic division M. Puttamma said. “She has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 281 for rash or negligent driving and Section 125A for acts endangering life or personal safety. Notices will be issued summoning her for inquiry.”

Investigators said CCTV footage from multiple locations captured the car hitting the motorcycle before driving off. “The vehicle’s registration number, identified from the footage, was traced back to Suresh. Following this confirmation, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act,” the officer said

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that Suresh will be questioned further to determine the sequence of events leading up to the crash.