Kannada language row simmers, Sidda promises to bring in ordinance

Karnataka will soon pass an ordinance directing all commercial establishments to use signboards and name plates with at least 60% Kannada signage on them, chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday, doubling down on a fractious language issue that triggered violent protests by a fringe group a day ago. Police personnel try to stop Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) activists vandalising a signboard of a business establishment, in Bengaluru, Wednesday. (PTI)

The CM met officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the department of kannada and culture, condemned the vandalism of shops and establishments in Bengaluru, and said that the new ordinance will be in place by February 28, 2024.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“I have directed the officials of BBMP and the culture department to pass an ordinance and implement the 60% Kannada rule on all nameplates. Rules will be formed, and they will be notified to everyone,” he said after the meeting.

“Kannada boards are a must. This is Kannada nadu and the boards should be in Kannada here. We are not opposed to other languages, but Kannada should be prominent,” he added.

The announcement came a day after vandals from fringe language group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction), ran riot across commercial neighbourhoods in Bengaluru, attacking stores in key markets and business hubs, smashing and blackening signboards.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has reiterated its commitment to adhere to government regulations. It, however, requested the state government to not take any action under the rule until the February 28, 2024 deadline. “We appeal to the government and BBMP not to initiate any action based on the aforementioned rule until the deadline of February 28, 2024, and also urge the government to ensure that no one takes the law into their own hands to harass trade and commercial establishments,” FKCCI president Ramesh Chandra Lahoti said in a statement.

Siddaramaiah said the government plans to amend section 17(6) of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act (KLCDA) - 2022, which was enacted by the previous BJP government just ahead of the assembly elections. The proposed amendment aims to modify the provision related to the allocation of space on signboards and nameplates for information in Kannada.

The CM said that section 17(6) of the act currently stipulates that commercial entities, institutions, hospitals, laboratories, entertainment centres, hotels, etc., must allocate half of the space on signboards and nameplates for information in Kannada, with the remaining space available for any other language.

In his previous stint, he added, he had issued a circular in 2018, which had said that 60% of the space on nameplates and signboards should be in Kannada.

“Today (Thursday) we decided that the signboards and name plates should be 60:40 as per the previous circular. We will bring an amendment to section 17(6) of the said act, which was introduced by the kannada and culture department,” he said.

Given that the assembly is not in session, Siddaramaiah asked officials to draft an ordinance, scheduled to come into effect on February 28, 2024. “All shops, business establishments, hotels, malls, and hospitals must comply with the new ordinance,” he said.

He also issued a stern warning to individuals involved in vandalism during the recent protests, saying that while the government supported peaceful protests in designated areas, any violation of the law would not be tolerated. Siddaramaiah underscored the government’s commitment to democracy and the Constitution.

“People have to follow rules and if someone ignores them, then they will face the consequences. This I am making clear to everyone. I appeal to all the organisations and the activists not to take the law into their own hands.”

The question of language in Karnataka has always been a sensitive one, and has stoked sweeping protests in the past.

Siddaramaiah urged establishments to follow the guidelines set by the state government. “It is important to prioritise the local language and highlight it in the nameplates. Owners must change the name boards if they don’t have 60% Kannada on them by February 28. I assure the safety of all businesses and need to panic,” he added.

He responded to the arrests made by the Bengaluru Police and said that nobody must take law into their own hands. “We are not against anyone holding protests, but legal action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested Karnataka Rakshana Vedike chief Narayana Gowda and 28 others for vandalising shops in various areas of Bengaluru. They are currently under judicial custody and sent to Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, too, urged protesters to not vandalise shops. “In a democracy, everyone can protest. But we can’t tolerate taking the law into one’s hands. I’m very disturbed by the vandalism. Protesters can ask the shop owners to implement the rule, but we don’t object to it. But they can’t take the law into their own hands. We have to protect every citizen. They can’t vandalise the shops,” he said.

Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, however, backed the protesters and called for their immediate release. “The demand of Pro-Kannada organisations that those doing business in Karnataka must have boards in Kannada is correct, but why isn’t the Karnataka government implementing this rule? The arrest of Narayana Gowda is wrong and he must be released. I urge the chief minister to release him, he has not done anything illegal,” he said.