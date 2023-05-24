Kanpur Airport gets new terminal building, inauguration on May 26. Details here

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur is all set to open a new terminal building of the Civil Enclave at the city's airport on May 26. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the building, in the presence of other senior dignitaries. The new terminal building - which is 16 times bigger than the existing terminal - is a step towards improving connectivity and enhanced passenger experience, and will also integrate the culture and heritage of Kanpur, according to a government release.

Kanpur Airport's new terminal building