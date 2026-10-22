Kanpur man pinned to car roof with hands trapped in window, driven around for 1.5 km and run over

A 37-year-old man died in Kanpur after he was allegedly pinned to a car’s roof, driven around for 1.5 km and then thrown onto the road and run over by the same vehicle, police said on Thursday.

Police are examining CCTV footage and have recovered the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident. (PTI) (Representative Image)

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Two of the three men named in the murder case have been arrested.

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The victim, Biru Singh Badauria, worked as a salesperson for a food products company. According to was returning home after visiting a Dussehra fair when the incident took place in the Hanumant Vihar area on Tuesday night, according to news agency PTI.

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According to a complaint filed by Badauria’s father, Ram Shankar Singh, the accused intercepted and assaulted his son. When Badauria tried to escape, they allegedly struck him with their car before trapping his hands in the vehicle’s rear window panes and pinning him to the roof.

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{{^usCountry}} The men then allegedly drove for around 1.5 km at high speed before throwing Badauria onto the road and running him over with the same vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The men then allegedly drove for around 1.5 km at high speed before throwing Badauria onto the road and running him over with the same vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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Badauria was first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday.

Two accused arrested

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI that two of the three accused named in the murder case had been arrested. Rajveer and Pintu have been taken into custody, while efforts are underway to trace the third accused, Mewa Yadav, Lal said.

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The victim’s family alleged that the attack was linked to an earlier dispute between Badauria and two of the accused, Rajveer and Mewa Yadav, who live in Nai Basti in Khadepur.

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A complaint was initially lodged by Badauria’s brother, describing the incident as a road accident, following which a case was registered. His father subsequently filed a separate complaint alleging murder and naming Rajveer, Mewa Yadav and Pintu, according to Lal.

Police are examining CCTV footage and have recovered the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident. Further action will be taken based on the evidence, the police commissioner said.

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