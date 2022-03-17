Kapil Sibal should be expelled from Congress, says party colleague TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo on Thursday hit out at his party colleague Kapil Sibal after the latter questioned the CWC's decision to turn down Sonia Gandhi's offer to step down from the party’s post along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the grand-old party's catastrophic defeat in the recently held assembly elections in five states.

Taking to Twitter, Deo said Sibal should be expelled from the party, and he should form his own party. “Among the tough decisions being taken in this course correction, Mr Sibal must be expelled from the party for going public with his personal and obnoxious opinion against the combined decision of CWC," he tweeted.

Citing an example of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, Deo said the latter was expelled from the Congress party because he also used to make remarks against his own party on other platforms.

"Ajit Jogi was also a popular leader of Congress, but as he constantly criticized the party outside the party forum, the Congress continued to suffer in Chhattisgarh. So later, he was expelled from the party. Today, Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh," Deo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In the wake of the Congress debacle Sibal, said, “It is purely my personal view that today at least I want a ‘sab ki Congress’. Some others want a ‘Ghar ki Congress’. I certainly don’t want a ‘Ghar ki Congress’. And I will fight for a ‘sab ki Congress’ till my last breath.”

Sibal is a part of G-23, a group of Congress dissenters who have been raising demand for sweeping reforms in the party for the past two years since the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too attacked Sibal over the same remark.

He said, "Kapil Sibal kahan k neta hain mujhe pata nahi. He got many advancements because of the Congress party. Things were good when he was a minister in the UPA govt now when UPA is not in power he is feeling bad," the Lok Sabha member said. “I don't know what's his (Kapil Sibal) mass base.