Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar says considering scheme to use temple gold for deities

Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday that the government is considering a statewide scheme to ensure that gold and jewellery held by temples are properly accounted for and used to adorn deities, rather than remaining in storage.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government intended to improve accommodation and free meal facilities for devotees at the shrine. (@DKShivakumar X)

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The proposal would cover temples across the state, Shivakumar said at the Renuka Yellamma temple in Savadatti in Belagavi district. He also announced that he had asked the religious endowments minister to explore using about 42 kg of gold held by the shrine to adorn the deity.

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“Gold belonging to temples should be used for adorning the deities. Proper accounts must be maintained for the gold held by all temples. There should be no room for concerns about gold being kept in boxes and someone taking it away. We are considering a special scheme during our government’s tenure to ensure that temple jewellery is put to proper use,” he said.

The CM said that his government has earmarked ₹215 crore for the comprehensive development of the Yellamma temple complex. He also said the government intended to improve accommodation and free meal facilities for devotees at the shrine.

Other plans announced by DK Shivakumar

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{{^usCountry}} CM DK Shivakumar announced other development plans for the constituency, including a proposed ‘Negilayogi’ programme next year, under which the government would arrange tractor ploughing for poor farmers with less than 3 acres of land. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CM DK Shivakumar announced other development plans for the constituency, including a proposed ‘Negilayogi’ programme next year, under which the government would arrange tractor ploughing for poor farmers with less than 3 acres of land. {{/usCountry}}

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An irrigation project costing more than ₹500 crore is under way in Savadatti, he said. The government would also examine a local legislator’s request for another lake filling project.

The state has allocated about ₹43 crore for development works in the constituency, including healthcare and other infrastructure projects, Shivakumar said. The government also plans to establish 10,000 Bharat Jodo youth associations at the gram panchayat level across Karnataka, he added.