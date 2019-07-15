Karnataka Crisis Live: Supreme Court to hear plea tomorrow along with main petition

MTB Nagaraj on Sunday returned to Mumbai on a chartered plane and rejoined 12 other rebel MLAs of Karnataka’s ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition at a five-star hotel there.

The return came a day after he promised to return to the Congress and convince another rebel, K Sudhakar, to follow suit as the coalition faces a trust vote in the state assembly this week.

Citing the Supreme Court’s decision, Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday said that the Speaker does not have the right to disqualify any legislator.

Follow live updates here:

11:40 am IST Congress-JD(S) government is demanded by BJP to prove its majority in assembly today Bengaluru: Congress MLAs leave for Vidhana Soudha from Taj Vivanta hotel. The Congress-JD(S) Government is demanded by BJP to prove its majority in the assembly today. Bengaluru: Congress MLAs leave for Vidhana Soudha from Taj Vivanta hotel. The Congress-JD(S) Government is demanded by BJP to prove its majority in the assembly today pic.twitter.com/AO0H8pXfXf — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019





11:28 am IST Bengaluru: BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha Bengaluru: BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha. BJP has demanded CM HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority of Congress-JD(S) Government in the assembly today. Bengaluru: BJP MLAs arrive at Vidhana Soudha. BJP has demanded CM HD Kumaraswamy to prove majority of Congress-JD(S) Government in the assembly today #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/sBool96g7B — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019





11:01 am IST Supreme Court agrees to hear plea of 5 more Karnataka rebel MLAs on Tuesday Supreme Court agrees to hear plea of 5 more Karnataka rebel MLAs on Tuesday along with petition of 10 legislators seeking acceptance of resignation, reports PTI.





10:53 am IST SC says it would like to hear the case tomorrow along with main petition Supreme Court said we would likely hear the case of five rebel MLAs-K Sudhakar, Roshan Baig, MTB Nagaraj, Muniratna and Anand Singh, tomorrow along with the main petition which is pending before us, reports news agency ANI.





10:49 am IST Karnataka BJP to disrupt Assembly if no trust vote The opposition BJP has decided to disrupt the Karnataka Assembly session if Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy does not move the trust vote to prove his fledgling coalition government has majority, a party official said on Monday. “Since Kumaraswamy boasted on July 12 that he would seek trust vote to prove that he still has majority, we will request the Speaker (K.R. Ramesh Kumar) to list it in the business as the only or main subject at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting later in the day,” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman G. Madhusudana told IANS.





10:47 am IST Mukul Rohatgi, rebel MLAs’ counsel, today mentioned before Supreme Court an application for impleadment Hearing in the matter of Karnataka rebel MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi, rebel MLAs’ counsel, today mentioned before Supreme Court an application for impleadment, reports news agency ANI.





10:40 am IST New rebel MLAs from Karnataka who have moved SC are seeking to be impleaded in tomorrow’s hearing The new rebel MLAs from Karnataka who have moved the Supreme Court are seeking to be impleaded in tomorrow’s hearing.





10:18 am IST We stand by our demand of floor test: Pralhad Joshi Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Karnataka political situation: We stand by our demand(of floor test). Behaviour of Assembly speaker & CM is highly uncalled for and unacceptable. When the MLAs have personally handed Speaker their resignations, what inquiry does he want? Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi on #Karnataka political situation: We stand by our demand(of floor test). Behaviour of Assembly speaker & CM is highly uncalled for & unacceptable. When the MLAs have personally handed Speaker their resignations, what inquiry does he want? pic.twitter.com/brhhYTzhR8 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019



