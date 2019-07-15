Karnataka Crisis Live: Supreme Court to hear plea tomorrow along with main petition

MTB Nagaraj on Sunday returned to Mumbai on a chartered plane and rejoined 12 other rebel MLAs of Karnataka’s ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition at a five-star hotel there.The return came a day after he promised to return to the Congress and convince another rebel, K Sudhakar, to follow suit as the coalition faces a trust vote in the state assembly this week.Citing the Supreme Court’s decision, Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday said that the Speaker does not have the right to disqualify any legislator.Follow live updates here: