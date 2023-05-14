'Going to meet my spiritual guru': Cong's Karnataka CM aspirant DK Shivakumar

A day after the resounding victory for the DK Shivakumar-led Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections, the Vokkaliga leader announced that he is headed towards Nonavinakere to catch up with his ‘spiritual guru Ajjayya.’ Vokkaligas, an influential and the second most dominant caste after Lingayats, take up 16 per cent of Karnataka’s demographics. Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar visits Kollur Mukambika Devi Temple to offer prayers, in Udupi on Monday. (DK Shivakumar Twitter)

"I am going to Nonavinakere to meet my spiritual guru, Ajjayya. I had said that our numbers will be 136," Shivakumar told news agency ANI. Reportedly, Shivakumar and his family went to Nonavinakere Kadasiddeshwara Mutt to seek the blessings of Vrishabha Deshikendra Seer following Congress' thumping comeback to power in Karnataka.

Shivakumar’s meeting with his guru comes amid a silent tussle between the eight-time MLA and Siddaramaiah for the chief ministerial post in what was once the lone southern citadel of the BJP. As per reports, Shivakumar, considered the party’s principal troubleshooter, and Siddaramaiah, a Congress veteran, are the close contenders for the top job. Notably, Shivakumar has scheduled his Nonavinakere visit ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meet at 5.30pm Sunday where the MLAs are likely to vote for the new chief minister of Karnataka. All MLAs have been asked to reach Bengaluru.

Earlier, Shivakumar played down any talk of a conflict in deciding the chief minister, insisting the decision would be taken in the party's Delhi office and that his only concern is to ensure good governance for the people of Karnataka and development of the state. He won from his Kanakapura stronghold by over 1.2 lakh votes.

As the Congress sailed past the majority mark in the 224-seat state assembly on Saturday, a teary-eyed Shivakumar thanked the party cadre for the results. "I can't forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me in jail...when BJP people put me in jail," the emotional state unit chief said.

