Karnataka government receives report on SC internal quota

A report recommending internal reservations among Scheduled Castes (SC) in Karnataka was submitted to chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, thus marking the next step in a long-running demand by various sub-castes for equitable access to state benefits. According to the state government, it covers more than 10.7 million people from 2.724 million SC households. The panel’s findings are expected to be presented before the state cabinet during its meeting on Thursday. (PTI)

The report, prepared by a commission headed by retired high court judge HN Nagmohan Das, spans 1,766 pages and is based on a survey conducted across the state. According to the state government, it covers more than 10.7 million people from 2.724 million SC households. The panel’s findings are expected to be presented before the state cabinet during its meeting on Thursday.

“There is a cabinet meeting on Thursday where we will present it and take a decision,” Siddaramaiah said after receiving the report in Bengaluru. He was accompanied by senior ministers including HC Mahadevappa, G Parameshwara, Priyank Kharge, Shivaraj Tangadagi, and RB Thimmapur.

The panel’s recommendations are expected to restructure the existing 17% reservation for SCs in public education and employment by distributing it among various sub-castes. These include the Dalit Left (primarily Madigas), Dalit Right (mainly Holeyas), as well as Lambanis, Bhovis, Korachas, Kormas, and several nomadic communities. “This report, including survey data and appendices, is a significant milestone in the implementation of social justice,” Siddaramaiah wrote on social media after the meeting.

The formation of the one-member panel came shortly after the Supreme Court upheld the legality of internal reservations under Article 14 of the Constitution. The ruling permitted states to create sub-quotas within broader caste groups, which allowed Karnataka to revisit a politically sensitive issue that has stirred debate for years.

Speaking to the press after the report was handed over, justice Das said, “After analysing the entire data, the commission has submitted its report to the Karnataka government. The report is about 1,766 pages. The survey was done through a mobile application.”

He added, “For a long time, it was my desire that the Scheduled Castes deserve internal reservation. I also recommended to the government that internal reservation must be provided.”

The cabinet had approved the methodology for the survey on March 27, the day the interim report was submitted. The data collection was carried out from May 5 to July 6, reaching more than 93% of the state’s estimated 11.6 million SC population. However, survey coverage within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area remained limited to 54%, despite extensions.

Justice Das clarified that the report now lies entirely within the government’s purview. “This is the state government’s property. I have no control over it. Its content and the decision to whether to accept it or reject it, rests entirely with the state government,” he said.

While the full contents of the report have not been released, officials familiar with the matter said that it contains six primary recommendations. The submission of the report has triggered fresh pressure on the government to act, especially from Dalit Left organisations, which have announced a series of protests beginning August 11 if the recommendations are not accepted.

Over the years, several groups, especially Madiga organisations, have argued that benefits under the existing quota system have largely gone to the Holeya community, leaving other sub-castes underrepresented in jobs, education, and politics, according to the leaders in the know of the development.

The commission’s report is expected to be measured against the 2012 AG Sadashiva Commission findings, which had recommended dividing the 17% SC quota into 6% for SC-Left, 5.5% for SC-Right, 3% for marginalised sub-castes, and 1% for others. That report, however, was never implemented.

“This is a historic report. The Justice Nagamohan Das Commission, which was tasked with studying internal reservation, has submitted its report to chief minister Siddaramaiah. For the first time in the country, such a report has been prepared in an organised and scientific manner,” said home minister G Parameshwara.

He added, “The commission used modern technology and submitted the report within two months. We don’t yet know what is in the report. CM Siddaramaiah has directed that it be placed before the next Cabinet meeting. Only then will we know its contents, and discussions will follow regarding its implementation.”

Parameshwara also noted, “The report must be accepted by the Cabinet. It is not my decision to make, and even CM Siddaramaiah cannot decide alone.”

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi said: “We are accepting the report. The CM has convened us to discuss accepting the report and the actions to be taken afterwards. The CM will decide on the pros and cons of the report. Further discussion will take place after the report is formally submitted.”

Former minister H Anjaneya recalled the delay in implementing previous reports and said, “We are curious and concerned about the report. The Sadashiva Commission had earlier recommended 6% reservation. The Madhuswamy Cabinet Sub-Committee had also proposed 6%. This commission is expected to recommend 6 to 7%. For the past 35 years, communities under the Dalit Left category, particularly safai karmacharis and labourers, have been hoping for justice.”

Meanwhile, the state has temporarily halted recruitment processes to avoid legal complications before finalising its policy response to the recommendations.