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    Karnataka Governor accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation as chief minister, dissolves cabinet

    Siddaramaiah will continue to function as the CM until alternative arrangements are made, the governor said.

    Updated on: May 29, 2026 8:42 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of chief minister Siddaramaiah, a day after the veteran Congress leader stepped down from the post amid an ongoing leadership transition in the state.

    Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday. (PTI)
    Siddaramaiah resigned on Thursday. (PTI)

    Gehlot has also dissolved the council of ministers headed by him with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah will continue to function as the CM until alternative arrangements are made, the notification added.

    Karnataka governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation. (ANI)
    Karnataka governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation. (ANI)

    Siddaramaiah resigned on May 28, saying he was following the directions of the Congress leadership after days of speculation over a change in Karnataka’s top leadership. The resignation was initially handed over to officials at Raj Bhavan as Governor Gehlot was out of Bengaluru at the time.

    ALSO READ | ‘No regrets’: Siddaramaiah to remain active in Karnataka politics

    "They have asked me to go to Rajya Sabha. I have politely told them no, saying I want to remain in state politics and I am not interested in national politics,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after his resignation.

    “I have two more years as an MLA. I will serve my people. I will continue in active politics,” he said.

    Siddaramaiah’s exit sees the end of his second term as Karnataka chief minister, which began after the Congress returned to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

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    Home/India News/Karnataka Governor Accepts Siddaramaiah’s Resignation As Chief Minister, Dissolves Cabinet
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