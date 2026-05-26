'No reality in speculation': Congress rejects Karnataka CM change, says talks only on Rajya Sabha elections

Amid renewed reports of a power tussle in Karnataka, senior Congress leaders have dismissed any talk of a change in the state's chief minister. Speaking to reporters outside Indira Bhawan, the party's general secretary KC Venugopal stated that there was no truth to the speculation of a change in CM (PTI)

Speaking to reporters outside Indira Bhawan, the party's general secretary KC Venugopal stated that there was no truth to the speculations of a change in CM.

"Whatever speculation you people are doing, that is only speculation. No reality at all," said Venugopal.

The Congress leader further added that the talks with the high command on Tuesday focused on the upcoming elections in the Rajya Sabha and council seats of Karnataka.

"Today we discussed about the Rajya Sabha seats and the council seats of Karnataka. The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like Chhattisgarh, like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, like these states. That's all," he further told reporters.