Siddaramaiah's Rajya Sabha move likely, but Shivakumar may still not be CM: What next in Karnataka?

Buzz of a leadership change in Karnataka has yet again gained pace, with the arrival of chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar in Delhi to meet the Congress leadership. While the party maintains the meeting to be routine, people aware of the matter have told HT that the high command is in favour of a “transfer of power” in Karnataka, with alternate routes planned for Siddaramaiah. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, left, and his deputy D K Shivakumar have reached Delhi amid leadership change buzz. (PTI)

Ever since the Congress came to power in Karnataka with a huge majority in 2023, reports of a rift or demands of leadership change within the party have often emerged, with several party legislators favouring Shivakumar for the top job.

However, fresh buzz suggests that Siddaramaiah may finally be stepping aside, with a Bihar-like strategy in the works. Here's what the chief minister may be offered by the Congress leadership for leaving the key role, according to people aware of the matter:

A Rajya Sabha seat for Siddaramaiah

A possible cabinet berth for his son Yathindra This arrangement, if implemented, would be eerily similar to what happened in Bihar a few weeks back.

Nitish Kumar left the Bihar chief minister post and made a move to Rajya Sabha recently, with his deputy Samrat Chaudhary taking over his role. Besides, Nitish's son Nishant Kumar assumed charge as Bihar's new health minister in Patna.

Shivakumar to be left waiting again? Even if Siddaramaiah takes the Rajya Sabha route, his deputy DK Shivakumar may still not be taking over the chief minister role. People familiar with the matter have told HT that even if Congress manages to convince Siddaramaiah to take the Rajya Sabha route, he may not be willing to see Shivakumar succeed him.

In that case, Congress might offer Mallikarjun Kharge as a compromise candidate as CM, also clearing the way for Rahul Gandhi to push KC Venugopal as the next party chief and open up the central party organisation to a much-needed overhaul. “However, this is the most remote option as of now,” said a leader aware of developments. Notably, KC Venugopal was widely considered as the chief minister choice in Kerala, but VD Satheeshan ended up winning the race.

As stated in an earlier HT report, Kharge, Venugopal and and state in charge Randeep Surjewala are all in favour of a “transfer of power” in Karnataka.