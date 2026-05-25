‘Acting like monkey’: BJP leader slams Kharge over Karnataka tussle as Siddaramaiah invited by Congress high command

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that he has been invited by the Congress high command to Delhi on May 26 for a meeting, as the BJP accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of “instigating a fight” between Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar “like two cats, while acting like a monkey”. His remarks come amid an ongoing tussle within the Karnataka Congress over alleged power-sharing arrangements. (ANI)

His remarks come amid an speculated tussle within the Karnataka Congress over alleged power-sharing arrangements after the government completed three years in office.

Siddaramaiah has said that he hopes to remain in office for the full five-year term. He has also said that he would follow whatever decision the party leadership takes. Meanwhile, Shivakumar has repeatedly said that he would also follow the decision of the Congress leadership, adding that time would decide what happens regarding any possible change.

Siddaramaiah invited by Congress high command The Karnataka chief minister said he had been called to New Delhi for a meeting with the Congress leadership on Tuesday at 11 am. He added that he did not know what would be discussed, even as fresh political buzz continued in the state.

"I'm invited to Delhi. Tomorrow there is a meeting by 11 am. I don't know the subject. But, I'm invited. Last night, KC Venugopal (AICC general secretary, Organisation) called me and intimated me about the date and the meeting," he told reporters in response to a question on his Delhi visit.