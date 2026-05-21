‘Time, muhurta will answer’: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on CM tussle ahead of much-awaited cabinet reshuffle

Questions regarding the future of Karnataka's chief ministerial role resurfaced recently when Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that time will decide whether he will land the coveted role or not. This development follows his recent 65th birthday celebrations on May 15. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah congratulates Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on his 65th birthday amid calls for the former to step down (PTI)

As wishes poured in from all corners, his supporters intensified the call for current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down from his position and make way for Shivakumar amid a tense political tussle in the state.

"Time, muhurta will answer," Shivakumar told reporters in Chamarajanagara in response to questions of him taking up the top role. “Time will come, I have said. A good time will come,” he later added.

Expectations are high for the pair to soon be summoned to Delhi by the Congress leadership amid talks of a cabinet reshuffle. When asked if his frequent temple visits were indicative of a desire to receive the coveted post soon, Shivakumar replied, “You are there as God. People are God.”

The Karnataka Congress's conflict first started when Siddaramaiah took over as the head of the state government in 2023, under the promise of a power-sharing agreement with Shivakumar, wherein the pair would split the position for a tenure of 2.5 years each.

However, despite the Siddaramaiah government entering its third year, there is no sight of him conceding the seat to Shivakumar, a decision that has seemingly enraged the latter's supporters, prompting them to stage demonstrations and demand a change in power.

KN Rajanna proposes G Parameshwara Home Minister G Parameshwara recently commented on the lack of clarity from Congress regarding party leadership in the state. “Unnecessarily, why will they? Who has raised the question of change? Yesterday, the Deputy CM himself clarified that he has not asked for any change. From where this question has come? Who has asked such a question?” he stated.

“There is high command in the party and they will decide what needs to be done and when. Each person making statements to the media will not achieve anything. The high command has to decide. What is the use of us discussing the proposal to change the chief minister or to continue him? We are not the ones who are going to decide on the matter sitting here.”

He further clarified how as per his understanding no limit was set to Siddaramaiah's term as chief minister when he was appointed. “We are not aware of it. Neither the general secretary nor anyone from the high command had told us anything about such a thing,” he added.

Senior Congress MLA KN Rajanna recently added Parameshwara to the mix by proposing him as a chief ministerial candidate. This amplifies a growing demand for a “Dalit CM” in the state following a demand from several AHINDA (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits in Kanada) leaders in the party to keep Siddaramaiah in the coveted spot.

Parameshwara responded to Rajanna's remarks by stating, "He (Rajanna) is from our district, he is my friend. We studied together. Naturally, he has affection for me and asked for an opportunity for Tumakuru. I don't find anything wrong with it."