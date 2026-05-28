Siddaramaiah tenders resignation as Karnataka chief minister

Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka chief minister on Thursday afternoon after serving in the post for three years. DK Shivakumar accompanied him to the Governor’s house during the submission of the resignation. Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to the special secretary to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot as he is currently out of town. The secretary said that only the Governor can accept the resignation when he returns. Siddaramaiah resigned as Karnataka chief minister on May 28. (PTI)

“I have given my resignation from the post of chief minister at Raj Bhavan. I have been saying this for a while that whenever the high command asks me, I will tender my resignation. I am confident that my resignation will be accepted by the governor when he is back, as it is mandated by the constitution. We have a majority and letting the next CM (take charge) is a constitutional (mandate),” the outgoing CM told reporters after resigning from the post with Shivakumar sitting next to him.

Siddaramaiah said Constitution is ‘our dharma’ and that voters were like deities and well-wishers for public representatives. He said he had got the opportunity to serve twice as Karnataka chief minister and twice as leader of the opposition.

He thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for their support and said that since joining the Congress in 2006, he had received immense love and affection from party leaders, workers and legislators.

Siddaramaiah also expressed gratitude to his colleagues who worked with him during both his tenures as chief minister, from 2013 to 2018 and from 2023 till now, saying they had extended full support and cooperation to him.

He further slammed the opposition, saying even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spread rumours about me.

Opposition, including PM, tried to spread rumours about me, says Siddaramaiah “Opposition tried to spread rumours about me, including the PM of the country. They said I will not be able to fulfill the promises, they said the coffers will go empty. But we have proven everyone wrong,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

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Outgoing CM expected to meet LoP Rahul Gandhi today Siddaramaiah is also expected to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday evening, sources said, adding that he may reveal more about his future plans.

Speculation over a leadership change had intensified since morning after Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with several Cabinet ministers, including Shivakumar. Pictures of the two leaders embracing after the meeting further fuelled buzz around the transition.

Reports of a rift and a possible power-sharing arrangement within the Congress government have persisted ever since the party came to power in Karnataka in 2023. While Siddaramaiah was chosen as chief minister, demands from sections of the party for Shivakumar to eventually assume the role never completely faded.