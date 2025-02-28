Karnataka govt goes ahead with tunnel road, BBMP revamp despite opposition

The Karnataka government is moving forward with its ambitious infrastructure plans, including a tunnel road project and a proposal to restructure the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) through the Greater Bengaluru initiative. Despite opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular), the government remains steadfast, arguing that these projects are necessary for the city’s long-term development. DK Shivakumar (PTI)

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar defended the tunnel road plan, stating that alternatives like road widening will require an exorbitant ₹3 lakh crore for land acquisition alone. “Compensation has to be given at a 1:2 ratio in all cases. The plan considers all possibilities,” he said on Wednesday, countering the BJP’s protests across 28 constituencies.

He also pointed to the importance of integrating double-decker flyovers with Metro lines, saying that a lack of such infrastructure in the past has led to the current traffic congestion. “If this had been done earlier, we wouldn’t be facing these issues. Moving forward, all new Metro routes will have double-decker flyovers, with BBMP funding 50% of the cost,” he added.

In addition to the tunnel road, the government is planning to develop 160 kilometres of flyovers and 300 kilometres of roads in buffer zones along stormwater drains. Addressing concerns over traffic congestion, Shivakumar argued that Bengaluru’s infrastructure challenges are not unique. “Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi have roads in worse condition. I will present traffic congestion data for various cities in the assembly. Bengaluru is gaining global attention, which is why its problems seem more pronounced,” he said. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to the “Beyond Bengaluru” initiative to ease the city’s burden.

Facing criticism for his earlier remark that “Even God can’t solve Bengaluru’s traffic problem,” Shivakumar sought to clarify his position. “We are implementing solutions, but large-scale infrastructure projects take time. They cannot be completed overnight,” he said. He also challenged the opposition, accusing them of obstructing development. “If the BJP continues to oppose projects as they did with the steel bridge, they will have to answer to the public. If they want a debate during the budget session, I am ready to respond with detailed data,” he said.

The proposal to divide BBMP has drawn sharp reactions, with Union minister HD Kumaraswamy accusing the state government of trying to erase Bengaluru’s founder Kempegowda’s legacy. Shivakumar dismissed the claim as political rhetoric. “Kumaraswamy is only playing politics. What did he do when he was in power? When I was the urban development minister in Krishna’s government, BBMP covered only Hebbal, RR Nagar, Banashankari, and KR Puram. Later, Kumaraswamy’s government expanded the city’s limits. Bengaluru is growing, and Electronic City has become a separate entity in itself. Revenue and development must be managed accordingly,” he said.

He also criticised the previous BJP government’s planning decisions. “Bengaluru isn’t just about Vidhana Soudha and Sadashivanagar. In March 2023, the BJP government issued a notification for a 90-metre-wide road in Whitefield. Acquiring land for just 19 kilometres in Bengaluru would cost ₹25,000 crore. Who were they doing this for? Major buildings already exist there, yet they made this decision without considering the impact. Let them continue their criticism — I am committed to development,” he said.

Despite political pushback, the Karnataka government remains firm on its infrastructure agenda, arguing that long-term urban planning is essential to keep pace with the city’s rapid growth.

The BJP has already announced that its party leaders and workers will stage protests in every assembly constituency in the city asking the government to roll back the Metro fare hike, conduct the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, drop the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill and set right issues related to the e-khata, said state BJP president BY Vijayendra.

After a meeting with all BJP MLAs, MLCs and MPs from Bengaluru to discuss the course of action, last week Vijayendra had said, “The recent hike in Metro fares should be rolled back. There is a lot of discussion around e-khata. It has caused inconvenience to a lot of people. Under the pretext of Greater Bengaluru Bill, the Congress-led state government is planning to postpone the BBMP elections. The bill has to be dropped and elections to the BBMP must be held immediately.”