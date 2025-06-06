The Karnataka high court on Thursday raised serious concerns over the planning and preparedness of the IPL victory celebrations that triggered a deadly stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, directing the state government to submit detailed responses on key aspects, including who authorised the event, what crowd control and emergency measures were in place, and whether there had been any advance assessment of the turnout. Karnataka HC demands state submit detailed report on stampede

A bench of acting chief justice V Kameswar Rao and justice CM Joshi asked the state pointedly whether permissions had even been sought to organise such a celebration, whether a standard operating procedure exists for managing crowds above 50,000, and if immediate medical help was extended to the injured. The questions came after a stampede outside the stadium killed 11 and injured around 50 people.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the June 4 incident, the bench directed the government to file a comprehensive status report addressing nine specific questions by June 10, when the matter will be heard next.

The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday evening when over 250,000 people reportedly gathered near the stadium after announcements of free public entry to the celebratory event for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The stadium’s official capacity, the government told the court, is about 30,000.

During the hearing, advocate general Shashi Kiran Shetty admitted that the crowd outside the stadium was in a state of “frenzy”. “Each person thought they would only be one more,” said Shetty, acknowledging the chaotic conditions and noting that people had travelled from across the state and even from outside Karnataka.

The court then directed the government to explain, “When and who took the decision to hold the celebration, and how it was to be conducted.”

“What traffic and crowd regulation measures were in place; whether medical arrangements were made in advance and whether those injured were given timely medical attention,” the court added.

It has also asked the state to clarify in its status report if any “advance estimate of the crowd size was undertaken; whether SOPs exist to manage gatherings above 50,000 people; and if permissions were formally obtained for the event.”

While a magisterial inquiry is underway, the AG submitted that its report will be submitted within a fortnight. AG Shetty confirmed that the stampede occurred at three entry gates, despite all 21 stadium gates being open.

Shetty also said the government was not “sparing anyone” responsible for the tragedy.

The petitioners and members of the Bar who were present in the court, including senior advocate Aruna Shyam, questioned the wisdom of announcing free public entry with no advance planning.

Shyam also urged the court to appoint an independent body to monitor the probe.

The bench assured the petitioners that it will ensure accountability and suggested that everyone wait until the state filed its status report.

The court also said it will examine claims that the announcement of free entry was made not by the government but by a franchise official, and that only three of the 21 gates of the stadium were effectively accessible to the public.

An FIR has been registered by the city police following the incident and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, event-management company DNA Entertainment, and the administrative committee of the Karnataka State Cricket Association have been named in it.