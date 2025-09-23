Karnataka high court stays move to cap movie ticket prices at 200

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday stayed the state’s decision to cap movie ticket prices at ₹200. Justice Ravi Hosmani granted an interim stay, meaning the cap cannot take effect until the high court hears and decides the matter. The state defended its decision. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court passed the order on petitions of the Multiplex Association of India, film production companies, and a shareholder of PVR Innox, challenging the imposition of a maximum limit on the price of movie theatre tickets in Karnataka.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, Dhyan Chinappa, and Uday Holla represented the petitioners who contended that the cap was arbitrary, beyond legislative authority, and violated the fundamental right to carry on business under Article 19(1)(g). Rohatgi argued that the amendment overstepped the “parent provision, ignored differences between cinema formats, and unfairly equated luxury theatres with ordinary halls.”

The state defended its decision, telling the court that it was a policy decision made in the public interest and was well within its constitutional powers.

Additional advocate general Ismail Zabiulla argued that theatres and entertainment fell squarely under the state list, giving the government clear authority to regulate them.

The state argued the cap was introduced this month through an amendment to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014, to ensure affordable access to cinema. The rule applies uniformly across the state, except for boutique or premium-format theatres with 75 seats or fewer.