Karnataka minister D Sudhakar, 66, passes away after prolonged illness in Bengaluru

Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar died in the early hours of Sunday after a prolonged illness, PTI reported, citing a medical bulletin from the hospital. He was 66. The planning and statistics minister D Sudhakar breathed his last at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital Bengaluru. (X/ DK Shivakumar)

The planning and statistics minister breathed his last at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital Bengaluru. He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for the past two months.

"Honourable Minister Mr Sudhakar D, 66 years old, was declared dead at 3:15 AM on 10.05.2026 in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Electronic City," Dr R Chinnadurai, Medical Director of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, said in the bulletin.

Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader and the MLA from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.

Condolences pour in Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah recalled his visit to the hospital to meet D Sudhakar, saying that “a firm hope had arisen in me that he would recover”.

“Sudhakar was a person with immense care and dedication toward public service. Individuals like him should have remained among the people for much longer. Despite the doctors' continuous efforts and all our prayers, today Sudhakar has left us. This is an extremely painful moment. I pray to God that the departed soul attains eternal peace, and that his family and admirers find the strength to bear this sorrow,” he wrote on the social media platform X.