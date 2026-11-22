Karnataka police on Sunday prevented Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila from proceeding to the disputed family palace in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, citing a court order restraining her from entering the property, people familiar with the development said.

Videos showing the police requesting Sharmila not to proceed towards the Yelahanka palace and her arguing with them have gone viral on social media. (X) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharmila arrived at Bengaluru airport in the evening along with her mother, YS Vijayamma, her son, Raja Reddy, and daughter-in-law, Priya Atluri.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“However, as soon as they came out of the airport, the Bengaluru police stopped them from going towards Yelahanka. The police advised Sharmila to comply with the court’s directions,” an aide to Sharmila said.

The police intercepted her vehicles near Air Force Cross and prevented her from taking the road leading to Yelahanka. Her convoy was diverted towards Bengaluru city instead.

Videos showing the police requesting Sharmila not to proceed towards the Yelahanka palace and her arguing with them have gone viral on social media.

Sharmila reportedly questioned the police over the restrictions and argued with them, asking why she was being prevented from visiting her own residence. She maintained that there was nothing wrong with her going to the palace.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Despite her objections, police did not allow her to proceed towards Yelahanka, and she eventually left for a private hotel in the city,” her aide said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Despite her objections, police did not allow her to proceed towards Yelahanka, and she eventually left for a private hotel in the city,” her aide said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Anticipating Sharmila’s arrival in Bengaluru, police made elaborate security arrangements and deployed personnel in large numbers at the airport and near the Yelahanka palace to prevent any attempt to enter the property.

Also Read: Ahead of daughter’s wedding, court bars YS Sharmila from entering family residence in Bengaluru

The Yelahanka palace has been at the centre of a controversy after Sharmila’s brother and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy objected to the wedding of her daughter, YS Anjili Reddy, with NRI doctor Somala Raghurami Reddy at the palace on November 25.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a letter dated October 9, he conveyed his objections to Sharmila, explaining that hosting a large wedding would involve the movement of numerous guests, catering personnel, decorators, photographers, videographers and event management teams into the residential premises.

Following the controversy, Sharmila announced that she was shifting the wedding venue to another location to avoid an unwarranted confrontation with her brother and ensure that the marriage went ahead without any hiccups.

However, Sharmila and her family planned to visit the Yelahanka palace on Sunday in connection with wedding-related arrangements. In an attempt to prevent her from entering the palace, Jagan approached the local court in Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural district, through representatives of Silicon Builders Private Limited, of which Jagan’s wife was a director.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The company, in its petition, claimed that it had taken the palace on lease from Jagan’s mother-in-law, EC Sugunamma, on March 1, 2007. It registered gift deeds in favour of Sugunamma’s daughter, YS Bharati Reddy (Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife), and grandchildren on August 27, 2026.

The company alleged that Sharmila, who had earlier been permitted to stay temporarily in a guest house on the property, was attempting to interfere with its possession by sending third parties to the premises under the pretext of carrying out decoration work.

It apprehended that such interference could lead to damage to the property, including its walls, boundaries, fencing, agricultural plants, fruit-bearing trees, structures and other assets developed and maintained on the premises.

The company sought the court’s intervention to protect its possession and prevent any further interference pending adjudication of the dispute.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After hearing the arguments, the court of the senior civil judge, Devanahalli, issued an interim injunction against Sharmila on Saturday, restraining her and her representatives from entering the Yelahanka palace.

The court directed Sharmila not to cause any obstruction or interference in relation to the Bengaluru property. The interim injunction will remain in force until December 19, 2026, the next date of hearing.