A ceremonial lamp at the centre of a long-running controversy was lit at a Madurai hilltop temple on Tuesday, but not at its sacred stone pillar despite a Supreme Court directive, sparking a scuffle between police officials and Hindu groups.

The Karthigai Deepam was lit at the usual spot at the Annamalai Hills in Thiruparankundram on Tuesday evening. (screengrab/ANI) more less

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The lamp associated with Karthigai Deepam festival in Thiruparankundram has been at the centre of legal and religious debates. For the hill that houses Ucchi Pillayar Temple is also home to Sulthan Sikkandar Avulia Dargah.

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The Deepam was lit atop the Ucchi Pillayar Temple (its usual spot) instead of the sacred stone pillar, or the deepathoon, on Tuesday evening.

Functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu groups, as well as a section of devotees, staged a protest, frustrated that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on the stone pillar, according to news agency PTI. They also alleged non-compliance of the top court order.

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In its ruling on November 20, the Supreme Court permitted the ritual as a one-time exception, restricting its conduct to select individuals.

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{{^usCountry}} The Tamil Nadu government opposed the order by the top court, citing a lack of historical evidence and concerns over communal harmony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Tamil Nadu government opposed the order by the top court, citing a lack of historical evidence and concerns over communal harmony. {{/usCountry}}

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Madras HC steps in

Before the lighting of the lamp, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court ordered the release of all persons detained under the prohibitory orders, news agency ANI reported. It also asked authorities concerned, including temple officials, to comply with the Supreme Court order on Kartigai Deepam.

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The Madurai district collector, Nishanth Krishna, had imposed prohibitory order across the district.

Deep Dive Where was the Karthigai Deepam lit in Thiruparankundram? According to the report, the lamp was lit at the Ucchi Pillayar Temple on Annamalai Hills, the traditional spot for the ritual. Why was security tightened at Thiruparankundram hill for Karthigai Deepam? Security was increased ahead of the ceremonial lamp lighting at the Deepathoon, amid concerns about a possible breach of public tranquillity. Prohibitory orders were also imposed across Madurai district. What did the Supreme Court allow for the Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting at Deepathoon? The Supreme Court allowed the lamp to be lit at the site as a one-time measure on November 24. It clarified that this permission would not establish a customary right to perform the ritual there in future years.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan was stopped by police at Madurai airport while en route to Thiruparankundram temple.

“The collector delayed his appearance; he wanted to deny the lighting of the lamp, but the Judge was very particular that the Collector should come and attend... Even after the special interim arrangement, who wanted to prevent that? The government is against Hindus,” she ANI.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran was detained near Madurai ahead of the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, police said.

Earlier, Nagenthran, a former MLA, too, was put under detention at his residence in Tirunelveli. Later, he began his journey from Tirunelveli to Madurai, followed by BJP supporters carrying party flags. As his vehicle reached near Madurai at around 4pm on Tuesday, police detained him again.

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