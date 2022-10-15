Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

Officials said that the Kashmiri Pandit, identified as Puran Krishan, was shot from a very close range near his house in Chowdari Gund Shopian and was taken to Shopian district hospital. Police and Army have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the killers.

“Terrorists fired upon a civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund Shopian. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress,” J&K Police tweeted.

Locals said that he was living in Shopian and had never migrated.

“Another kp non migrant killed at chowdhary gund in shopiyan. it despite our tweet on 13th October but nothing has been changed on ground zero .it also message to SH AMIT SHAH THAT EVERY THING IS 9K IN KASHMIR,” tweeted Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS), an organisation of Kashmiri Pandits, on its official handle.