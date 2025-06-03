KCR skips state foundation day event, Kavitha holds separately

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha stayed away from the 12th Telangana formation day celebrations on Monday at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters. Meanwhile, the member of legislative council held the celebrations separately at the Telangana Jagruthi office adjacent to her residence. The former chief minister’s son and BRS working president KT Rama Rao took part in the celebrations along with non-resident Telanganites at Frisco, Texas in USA. (HT Photo)

At a meeting of NRIs at Frisco in Texas state, KTR said his party was committed to the development of Telangana irrespective of whether it was in power or in the opposition. He exuded confidence that the party would return to power in Telangana and KCR would return as the chief minister after three years.

He recalled KCR’s struggle for 13 long years to achieve statehood for Telangana region and also the sacrifices of thousands of people for the cause. “The BRS always carried the spirit of the Telangana movement which was evident through all its development and welfare initiatives,” he said.

At the Telangana Bhavan, senior BRS leader and party’s opposition leader in the legislative council S Madhusudhana Chary unfurled the national flag and the BRS flag. Several senior leaders including KCR’s nephew and former minister T Harish Rao, other MLAs, MLCs, and activists at the party headquarters took part in the celebrations.

The party leaders paid floral tributes to Telangana Thalli statue, prof K Jayashankar, and people who died for the formation of Telangana. They raised Jai Telangana, Jai KCR slogans and cut a commemorative cake to mark the occasion.

Similar celebrations were held in all the party offices across the district, mandal and constituency headquarters in Telangana.

At the Telangana Jagruthi party office in Banjara Hills, K Kavitha unfurled the national and Telangana Jagruthi flags. She, however, did not unfurl the BRS flag. She expressed pride in hoisting the flags for the first time at the new office.

Reflecting on the Telangana movement, she highlighted the profound sacrifices made by countless families, especially the mothers who lost their children in the struggle. “Telangana state has become a reality only because of the determined leadership and political foresight of KCR,” she said.