Kedarnath: Chopper with 6 pilgrims crash-lands in Rudraprayag; all safe

Dehradun: A private helicopter carrying six pilgrims crash-landed on the Guptkashi–Gaurikund highway near Barasu in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Saturday afternoon, a senior official said, adding that there were no casualties. This is the fourth mishap involving a chopper in a month. The private helicopter crash-landed on the Guptkashi–Gaurikund highway near Barasu in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Saturday afternoon. (Sourced/HT)

The helicopter had taken off from Barasu en route to the Kedarnath shrine and was forced to make a crash landing on the highway below due to a technical glitch around 1 pm, Rudraprayag district tourism officer Rahul Chaubey said.

The pilot sustained minor injuries while all passengers are safe. “The chopper was carrying six people, including the pilot. All passengers are safe. The pilot suffered minor injuries, including compression on his back, and has been taken to the hospital for treatment,” Chaubey, who is also the nodal officer for helicopter services, said.

Chaubey added, “The chopper’s tail broke in the incident as it collided onto a car parked on the roadside.”

He said efforts were underway to remove the “chopper’s tail that broke after it collided onto a car parked on the roadside” to restore smooth traffic flow.

“The directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) has been informed about the incident. The rest of the shuttle operations are continuing as per schedule,” Uttarakhand civil aviation development authority (UCADA) CEO Sonika said.

On May 8, aix people were killed after a helicopter en route to Gangotri Dham crashed in the Gangnani area of Uttarkashi district .While, a heli-ambulance from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, that had gone to airlift a patient suffering from respiratory distress at the Kedarnath shrine made a crash landing near the Kedarnath helipad on May 17. All three individuals on board, including a doctor and a member of the nursing staff, were safe.Another helicopter’s blade struck a vehicle at the Badrinath helipad on May 12, narrowly averting a major accident.

On May 24 last year, a chopper belonging to Kestrel Aviation and carrying six pilgrims made an emergency landing near the Kedarnath helipad. Days later, on August 31, when the same chopper was being airlifted to Chamoli’s Gauchar by an Indian Air Force MI-17 chopper for repair, it crashed near Lincholi by the Mandakini River in Rudraprayag district as the towing rope snapped.