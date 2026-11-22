Congress leaders have distanced themselves from the political controversy surrounding Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the Indian team in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand after party leader Imran Masood alleged a religious bias behind the decision.

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel pushed back on Imran Masood's (R) remarks on Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from India's playing XI against New Zealand. (ANI) more less

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Amid a public outcry over Siraj's exclusion from the team in the cricketing community, Masood on Friday suggested that the cricketer's omission from the playing 11 had less to do with his performance and more with his religion.

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Also Read | Congress MP suggests religious bias in Siraj’s Test exclusion; BJP hits back

'No space for religious divide'

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel countered the allegation, saying squad selections have historically been made based on form rather than religion.

"In cricket as a sport, I think there is no space for hate or this religious divide. Firstly, when we talk about Team India, I think the most prominent thing in that is India, and we've always seen cricket in its highest form. I would say that this religious divide, hate divide, is not acceptable," she told news agency ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} Patel said she had never seen cricket being divided on the basis of states or religion, and warned against linking an atmosphere of hatred to the sport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel said she had never seen cricket being divided on the basis of states or religion, and warned against linking an atmosphere of hatred to the sport. {{/usCountry}}

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"I think cricketers in the best form, best suited in that particular tournament as a team, have been put together. So I doubt because I have never seen cricket being divided in the name of states or religion, culture. So let's keep this away," she added.

‘Keep politics and sports separate’

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However, Patel blamed top political leaders for the increasing religious polarisation in society. "When you have top leaders on stage talking about people being identified by their clothes, or leaders saying 'batenge toh katenge', it creates a negative atmosphere in the country. Let's keep all this separate. Let's be a united India and especially when it comes to cricket, we are united as Team India."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan also disagreed with the remarks, urging Masood to keep politics and sports separate.

"I would simply urge Masood ji to keep politics and sports separate, please. Let us not interfere in sports. Sports has its own domain, its own criteria for merit, and every player has their own unique struggle. I strongly believe that while we may engage in political manoeuvring, we should not drag sports or athletes into our political discourse," she remarked.

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This came after former cricketer Madan Lal also rejected Masood's claims, saying that Indian cricket has never discriminated against players on religious grounds and that such a practice would not happen in the future.

"This has never happened in Indian cricket. You can take out the history and check that this kind of discrimination has never happened. So many of our players from different religions have played. So making an issue out of this is up to you; do whatever you want. But this has never happened, and it won't happen in the future either," he told ANI.

Masood's remarks draw BJP's ire

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After alleging discrimination over Siraj's omission from India's Test squad, Masood on Saturday also brought Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan into the discussion, insinuating that they were excluded from the Indian team for their religion rather than their performance.

"Selections should be based on performance; if someone is performing well, it shouldn’t matter where they come from," he said. Masood's remarks drew a flurry of responses, with some agreeing with him and others accusing him of politicising cricket.

The BJP rejected Masood's allegations and accused him of bringing vote-bank politics into cricket. "Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit. One's religion or caste has nothing to do with it," Union minister Kiren Rijiju told ANI in response to Masood's allegations.

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"Congress party did not even leave Indian cricket team from its vote bank politics! Congress party is communal! A person wearing an Indian jersey is Indian! Congress party always chooses vote bank politics over India's National interest!" said BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari.

Team India defends decision

Meanwhile, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the decision to leave Siraj out of the playing 11, saying the team management had picked its best possible XI based on the assessment of conditions in Wellington.

"There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four," Kotak said.

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