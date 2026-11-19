The Delhi High Court has ruled that when granting bail to foreign nationals accused of overstaying their visas, courts cannot impose a condition requiring them to remain in detention centres until the trial is completed.

The Delhi high court added that reasonable conditions, including restrictions on movement, stipulations regarding place of residence and periodic reporting, may instead be imposed (PTI file)

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In its verdict delivered on Wednesday, a bench of justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj observed that requiring an accused to remain in a detention centre as a condition for bail would defeat the very purpose of granting it.

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The court added that reasonable conditions, including restrictions on movement, stipulations regarding place of residence and periodic reporting, may instead be imposed, depending on the gravity of the offence and the likelihood of the accused absconding or evading trial.

“Bail may be granted to a foreign national subject to reasonable conditions, including regarding the place of residence, restriction on movement, and periodic reporting, having regard to the gravity of the offence and the risk of the accused evading trial. However, a direction imposing a condition wherein the foreign national is restricted to a detention centre would frustrate the very order of bail and hence cannot be imposed," the court said.

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{{^usCountry}} The court made the observation while considering a reference made by a trial court judge in connection with a bail application filed by a Nigerian national accused of overstaying his tourist visa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court made the observation while considering a reference made by a trial court judge in connection with a bail application filed by a Nigerian national accused of overstaying his tourist visa. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused entered India in 2016 on a three-month visa but continued to reside in the country even after the visa expired.

The trial court judge had sought high court’s clarification on whether granting bail to foreign nationals accused of visa violations would effectively allow them to remain in India without valid visas, and whether such accused could instead be directed to stay in detention centres during the pendency of the trial.

The high court bench held that such grant of bail does not legalise their continued stay in India or operate as a substitute for a valid visa.

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“The law does not authorise or permit any discrimination between a foreign national and an Indian national in the matter of grant of bail. What is permissible is that, considering the facts and circumstances of each case, the court may impose different conditions to ensure that the accused, who is a foreign national, will be available for facing the trial. Therefore, the grant of bail to a foreign national accused under Section 14 of the 1946 Act (or the corresponding Section 23 of the 2025 Act) does not, by itself, tantamount to legalising his continued stay in India or operate as a substitute for a valid visa,” it added.