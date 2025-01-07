Kejriwal launches AAP’s election campaign song ‘Fir Layenge Kejriwal’

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the party’s election campaign song “Fir Layenge Kejriwal” for the assembly polls. Delhi chief minister Atishi, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai at the launch of the song. (PTI)

The 3:29-minute song highlights AAP’s welfare schemes such as free electricity and water and the poll promises including ₹2,100 monthly to women and free treatment to the elderly. It targets the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress for spreading “lies” against the AAP, claiming Kejriwal has been working for the people overcoming obstacles. The song calls Kejriwal a magician who saves money in infrastructure projects for welfare schemes.

Kejriwal, who released the song at the AAP headquarters, said the election is like a festival. “I have been getting calls from people asking me when the song will be released….this is AAP’s third song. The first song was released in 2015. The second song was released in 2020...”

The video of the song shows Kejriwal in command, addressing a gathering of people immediately after coming out of Tihar Jail in September, holding rallies and road shows. It showcases new school buildings, buses, patients getting treatment at hospitals, new roads, and infrastructure projects, swimming pool in schools, wife of former US president visiting a Delhi government school, and people dancing and celebrating.

Kejriwal asked AAP volunteers to spread the word about the song. It will be played at all the AAP’s rallies, political events, and social media platforms during the election campaign.

The AAP launched ‘Paanch saal Kejriwal’ song ahead of the 2015 assembly elections and ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ in 2020. AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the campaign song ‘Fir Layenge Kejriwal’ will also become viral.