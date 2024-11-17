New Delhi, A national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday compared the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections to a 'dharamyudh', akin to the one in the Mahabharata. Kejriwal terms Delhi Assembly polls 'dharamyudh', likens it to Mahabharata

Assembly elections in Delhi are due in February next year.

In an address to district-level office bearers of the party in Chandni Chowk here, Kejriwal said the divine forces are on the A's side and cited its victory in the mayoral elections "despite the BJP's concerted efforts to seize control" to bolster his claim.

"Delhi Assembly election is like a 'dharamyudh'. They have immense money and power like the Kauravas, but God and the people are with us as was the case with the Pandavas," the former chief minister said.

He asked the A workers to not look at the candidate nominated by the party for the polls. "You should work as if I am contesting all the 70 seats ."

"I will not give tickets to any of my relatives, acquaintances, or friends," Kejriwal said.

He reminded the officials of the A's achievements, claiming credit for building 10,000 kilometres of roads in Delhi's colonies, a feat he said the BJP could not match in the 20 states where it holds power.

"We are giving six free revdis electricity, water, education, health, pilgrimage, and bus travel for women. To stop these facilities, the BJP wants to grab power in Delhi," the A chief said.

"The BJP should tell us what the Central government has done for the people of Delhi in the last 10 years and why should the people vote for it?" he posed.

Kejriwal further said, "We are a small party with limited resources. The BJP has immense funds and power, but they have never done anything for the people of Delhi because they lack the will to serve."

