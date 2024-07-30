 Kerala: 8 killed, hundreds trapped as rain triggers landslides in Wayanad | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Kerala: 8 killed, hundreds trapped as rain triggers landslides in Wayanad

ByVishnu Varma
Jul 30, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Lawmaker T Siddique said a key bridge connecting the Mundakkayi town with other parts of the state has been destroyed

At least eight people, including a one-year-old child, were killed and hundreds were feared trapped following landslides amid heavy rain in Chooralmala and Mundakkayi in Kerala’s Wayanad early on Tuesday.

All educational institutions were earlier closed due to heavy rainfall in Wayanad. (Sourced)
All educational institutions were earlier closed due to heavy rainfall in Wayanad. (Sourced)

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said all government agencies have joined the rescue operations and that multiple ministers have left for Wayanad to coordinate them.

Lawmaker T Siddique said a key bridge connecting the Mundakkayi town with other parts of the state has been destroyed and it will be difficult for rescue personnel to reach the heavily affected area without alternative arrangements. He said he had spoken to Vijayan and asked for intervention from the Army if required. “Choppers must be pressed into service to rescue people.”

The state health department and the National Health Mission have set up a control room and helpline numbers (9656938689 and 8086010833) for those seeking assistance. The State Disaster Management Authority said two teams of the Kannur Defence Security Corps have been ordered to rush to Wayanad for rescue and relief operations.

All educational institutions were earlier closed due to heavy rainfall in Wayanad and nine other districts.

