Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the union government's support for a Regional Rapid Transit System , characterising it as a cornerstone of the state's long-term sustainable mobility strategy. Kerala CM seeks Centre’s support for high-speed RRTS corridor

In a letter sent to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister said the state Cabinet has already accorded an in-principle approval for the proposal on January 28.

A copy of the letter was shared to the media by the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday.

Describing Kerala as a unique urban and demographic context in India, the Chief Minister said the state functions as a near-urban continuum corridor with dense population spread along the Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod axis.

This linear urbanisation, coupled with one of the highest vehicle densities in the country, has put extraordinary pressure on road infrastructure, he noted.

Traffic congestion and road accidents continue to impose significant socio-economic costs, underscoring the urgent need for a high-capacity, high-speed mass transit solution.

Kerala's commitment to environmental sustainability necessitates a mobility framework that substantially reduces carbon emissions while improving safety and efficiency, he explained in the letter.

The CM said the state had closely studied the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation while examining viable high-speed and high-capacity transit solutions suited to the state's urban form.

"The system's operational efficiency, technological framework, passenger orientation and integration with urban transport networks demonstrate that the RRTS model, when adapted to Kerala's geographical and demographic realities, can offer a practical and effective mobility solution."

Vijayan pointed out that Kerala already has an operational metro system in Kochi, while metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode are in planning stages.

The state envisages an integrated rapid transit ecosystem in which an RRTS network would complement and connect these metro systems, link major airports in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kannur and Calicut, and enable seamless high-speed inter-city and intra-regional mobility.

Such integration would significantly enhance ridership, optimise infrastructure investments and deliver transformative outcomes for the state, he added.

Highlighting Kerala's appetite for high-speed rail services, he pointed out that Vande Bharat Express services in the state lead the nation in occupancy.

He cited this as a clear indicator that a high-speed RRTS would be both operationally and financially successful.

The NCRTC's expertise in planning, implementation and operation of RRTS projects, combined with Kerala's track record in executing complex infrastructure projects while safeguarding environmental and social considerations, would make the collaboration one of national importance, he said.

According to him, the initiative could serve as a replicable model for other densely populated regional corridors across the country.

He requested the Union Minister's support in facilitating discussions with NCRTC to undertake feasibility studies and develop a comprehensive RRTS framework for Kerala, besides seeking directions to the concerned agencies to initiate discussions with the state government.

"I therefore request your kind support in facilitating discussions with NCRTC for undertaking feasibility studies and developing a comprehensive RRTS framework for Kerala," he said.

The Kerala government has tasked the State Transport Department with coordinating with NCRTC and the Ministry in this regard, and pledged its fullest cooperation to make the initiative a landmark achievement in India's urban and regional mobility landscape.

