Kerala forest dept books trekker Babu for trespassing in hills

On Monday, during an uphill trek, Babu slipped into a cleft and was trapped without food and water for more than 45 hours.
R Babu will be booked under Section 27 (penalties for trespass or damage in Reserved Forests and acts prohibited in such forests) of the Kerala Forest Act (ANI)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala forest department on Monday registered a case against trekker R Babu, who was rescued from the Kurumbachi hills in Palakkad by a mountaineering team of the Indian Army last week.

On Thursday last week, state forest minister A K Saseendran had said no case will be registered against Babu or his friends as has turned a symbol of courage and grit.But several people’s attempts to scale the hills, which are in a restricted area, prompted the government’s rethinking. A senior government official with the matter said the action against Babu would be symbolic and is a bid to dissuade other people from trying to camp and trek in the area .

Forest officials who took Babu’s statement said he will be booked under Section 27 (penalties for trespass or damage in Reserved Forests and acts prohibited in such forests) of the Kerala Forest Act.

Walayar range officer Asiq Ali reached Babu’s residence on Monday evening, took his statement and details of the three friends who accompanied him on the trek last Monday.

On Monday, during an uphill trek, Babu slipped into a cleft and was trapped without food and water for more than 45 hours. Initial rescue efforts by forest officials failed, after which, the Army was called in. A trained mountaineering team reached the spot Tuesday night and started the rescue operation, which culminated on Wednesday morning.

After receiving first aid, Babu was airlifted to a hospital in Palakkad and was discharged after two days.

