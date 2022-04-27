Kerala govt brings back mask rule as Covid cases surge; violation punishable

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory amid a fresh resurgence in Covid-19 cases. Violation to the rule will be punishable, the government said in the latest order.

Earlier, Kerala health minister Veena George said that there was to immediate concern but the government would “continue to remain vigilant since other states are reporting an increase in the number of cases”.

Several other states including Delhi, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have brought back the mask rule.

