Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Kerala govt introduces new nutritious menu for anganwadi kids

PTI |
Jun 03, 2025 09:26 PM IST

State Health Minister, Veena George put out a new anganwadi menu, that includes dishes like egg biriyani and soya curry, to improve children's health

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday unveiled a revised menu for anganwadi children in the state. The new menu offers more delicious, diverse and nutritious meals, aiming to improve children's health by reducing sugar and salt while increasing protein-rich contents, she said. 

Kerala Health Minister Veena George unveiled revised menu.(ANI/File)
Kerala Health Minister Veena George unveiled revised menu.(ANI/File)

George, who is also the women and child development minister, announced the changes during the state-level "Praveshanotsavam" (reopening ceremony) of anganwadis here. For the first time, a unified menu will be implemented in the state, an official statement said, quoting her. 

The revised menu covers breakfast, lunch and general feeding, featuring a variety of dishes ranging from egg biriyani, pulav and dal payasam to soya dry curry, and nutri laddu on different working days. The menu also provides information on the ingredients as well as the nutritional values for each dish, the statement added. 

Earlier this year, George had assured to revise the menu after a video of a child requesting biryani and chicken fry instead of upma at an anganwadi went viral on social media. She had shared the video of the child named Shanku making such a request on her Facebook page and said the anganwadi’s menu would be revised.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
