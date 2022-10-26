Home / India News / Kerala guv writes to CM Vijayan to take action against finance minister

Kerala guv writes to CM Vijayan to take action against finance minister

Published on Oct 26, 2022 04:11 PM IST

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he had no choice but to inform the chief minister that Balagopal had "ceased to enjoy his pleasure".

Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday wrote to chief minister Pinarayi Viajyan asking him to remove finance minister KN Balagopal from the state cabinet.

The governor said he had no choice but to inform the chief minister that Balagopal had "ceased to enjoy his pleasure". He also sought appropriate action against the minister.

The decision came just days after the governor said Balagopal used regionalism and provincialism during his speech at a university on October 19.

In his letter, the governor wrote, "Reported statements of (Kerala FM) KN Balagopal are a violation of the oath I administered to him. A minister who deliberately violates the oath and undermines India's unity and integrity cannot continue to be my pleasure."

"I hope you consider the matter with the seriousness it deserves and take constitutionally appropriate action," the governor further wrote.

Earlier, Khan said, "The finance minister, whose main source of revenue is alcohol and lottery, is raising the question whether the governor, who is from UP, can understand the Kerala education system... But I would advise him not to say the same thing about the Supreme Court judges."

According to reports, Vijayan has rejected the governor's directive to take action against the finance minister.

(With inputs from ANI)

arif mohammed khan kerala finance minister
