Kochi, The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by a lawyer from the prosecution team in the 2017 actress assault case seeking contempt action against the trial judge, ruling that such proceedings cannot be initiated on the basis of hearsay or media reports. Kerala HC dismisses lawyer’s plea for contempt action against trial judge in actress assault case

The High Court asked the media to bear in mind that oral observations made by judges and lawyers should not be treated as news, particularly when their publication could hurt a party.

The lawyer's plea alleged that the judge had made defamatory remarks about her conduct during the proceedings.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan dismissed the plea filed by lawyer T B Mini, who had also sought the expunction of the remarks allegedly made against her by trial judge Honey M Varghese, saying there was no evidence to establish that the judicial officer had made any defamatory remarks.

The High Court said Mini's allegations were based on hearsay and media reports, and there was no evidence to show that the judge had made any defamatory observations against the lawyer.

"This court cannot initiate contempt proceedings against the judicial officer based on the petitioner's hearsay version of an alleged statement made by the judicial officer in an open court, which is not in the official records, but only in the air. Based on such hearsay versions, this court cannot initiate any proceedings against a judicial officer," Justice Kunhikrishnan said.

The High Court said judges speak through their judgments and that courtroom dialogue may sometimes be necessary to decide a case or persuade a lawyer to advance arguments.

"It is improper for the media to make this news, as it will cause serious damage to the lawyers and the judges too," it said.

It observed that remarks made by a presiding officer in the courtroom may be momentary, but their circulation could embarrass the person against whom they are directed.

"Lawyers deserve dignity and fair treatment, and they should not leave the court, after arguing a case, feeling that the court insulted or humiliated them," it added.

The High Court advised members of the Bar not to be swayed by social media reactions merely because a judge made certain observations in open court with good intentions.

"The dialogues in the courtroom should be confined to the courtroom itself. Judges or lawyers may not intend any harm when they make comments or jokes in court, because a serious courtroom, where only interpretations of law and facts are discussed, can be boring for judges, lawyers, and litigants, and a joke can ease the mood and atmosphere."

It said it was improper for the media to report such exchanges between a lawyer and a judge in a manner that tarnished the image of either.

Justice Kunhikrishnan said the media should, based on their journalistic experience, exercise discretion in deciding what to ignore and what to highlight.

"Equally, members of the Bar should not be carried away by social media reactions. In such situations, let us neither amplify a colleague's embarrassment nor rush to hold the bench in contempt without having the full picture and the context in which any remarks are made by the judge," the High Court said.

It said the response of the Bar and the media should be guided by professional solidarity, restraint and mutual respect rather than the impulse to share.

The High Court expressed confidence that the media knew what to report and what not to, and would continue to uphold journalistic principles in the future.

The sessions court had, on December 12 last year, sentenced six persons to 20 years in prison for the offence of gang rape.

Actor Dileep and three other accused were acquitted in the case.

The case relates to the abduction and sexual assault of a multilingual actress inside a moving vehicle while she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi on February 17, 2017.

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