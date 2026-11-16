Kochi, The Kerala High Court has directed the State Audit Department to conduct a comprehensive audit of the Thiruvabharanams at Thuravoor Devaswom in Alappuzha district following a report of lapses in maintenance of records related to valuable temple assets for over two decades. Kerala HC orders audit of Thiruvabharanams at Thuravoor Devaswom

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar said that the report by the Thiruvabharanam Commissioner brings to light serious issues concerning the Thiruvabharanams at the Thuravoor Devaswom.

"The Commissioner has further pointed out that serious lapses have persisted in the maintenance of the relevant registers for nearly two and a half decades. These are matters of considerable concern, particularly since the records relating to valuable temple assets are required to be maintained with utmost accuracy, transparency and accountability," the bench said.

The Commissioner, in his report, had recommended that the records relating to the Thiruvabharanams at Thuravoor Devaswom be subjected to a special audit.

After perusing the report, the court observed that the issues highlighted in it warrant "an independent and detailed examination."

"Accordingly, we direct the State Audit Department to conduct a comprehensive audit of the Thiruvabharanams at Thuravoor Devaswom, scrutinise the entire set of relevant registers and connected records, verify the transactions reflected therein and submit a detailed report before this court," the bench said.

The court also observed that the Travancore Devaswom Board on July 6 convened a meeting and resolved to reconstitute a verification team headed by the Special Deputy Devaswom Commissioner.

The team was intended to undertake a comprehensive physical verification of the valuables and a detailed scrutiny of all connected records, including the charge handing over mahazars maintained by the Sub Group Officers over the past several years, the court said.

"However, despite the passage of time, no information has been placed before this Court regarding the subsequent steps taken by the Board, the constitution and functioning of the proposed team or the manner in which the directions and decisions referred to above are being implemented. The present status of the exercise, therefore, remains unclear," the bench said.

It sought a comprehensive status report from the TDB regarding the steps taken after the July 6 meeting whether a verification team has been constituted, the extent of physical verification and scrutiny of records undertaken, the progress achieved so far and the further measures proposed to be taken.

"The Board shall also specify a definite time frame within which the entire verification exercise, in terms of the minutes of the meeting dated July 6, 2026, will be completed," the court said.

The directions came on a plea by Alappuzha resident Sreekumar P S seeking the details of gold ornaments and other valuables of Thuravoor Mahakshethram kept in the strong room.

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