Kerala nuns who stood up against rape accused ex-bishop Franco face eviction

Four of the five nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation, who supported their colleagues when she levelled rape charges against former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mullakkal, have been asked to leave the convent in Kuravilangad of Kerala’s Kottayam.

“You have chosen in your own individual capacity to support and pursue the legal battle in Crime no 746/2018 in Kuravilangad police station. Our congregation does not want to make any sort of intervention in the due process of law and you shall be free to carry on the judicial process as and when required,” the letter sent by mother superior general K Regina to Sister Anupama said.

“You are urged not to make your legal obligation an alibi to compromise our affirmed religious vows and principles of community life,” it said.

A 43-year-old nun, also a mother superior, had lodged a police complaint in June last year that Mullakkal had raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The five nuns later staged a sit-in protest in Kochi seeking his arrest. The special investigation team had arrested him in September after several rounds of questioning.

He later secured bail after spending three weeks in judicial custody. One of the key witnesses in the case, Father Kattuthara, was found dead in Jalandhar under mysterious circumstances two months ago.

But the nuns have refused to vacate the convent, saying it was a move aimed at weakening the case against the former bishop. They said there have been attempts in the past to intimidate them and make their lives miserable.

Sister Anupama, one of the five nuns who led the sit-in protest in Kochi demanding the arrest of Mullakkal, has been asked to go back to Punjab where she was discharging her duties.

“Though we are leading a secluded life in the convent we don’t have any plan to move out. It is a plan aimed at isolating us and weakening the case. Convent authorities have made our lives miserable but we will not dump our fellow nun and will go ahead with the case,” said Sister Anupama adding that among the five, four of them have got similar letters.

“There were many attempts to smoke us out. The latest is one of them. But we will remain in the convent and take the case to its logical end,” she said.

The nuns had earlier threatened to hit the street again when the government delayed the appointment of a public prosecutor in the case.

The mother superior had earlier sent a letter to police, saying the convent doesn’t have financial resources to continue protecting the victim and five other nuns and they can be shifted to a government-run home. It was seen as a move to push them out of the convent and silence them.

After the death of the main witness, police had directed convent authorities to take a few measures such as install CCTV cameras, ensure street lights and sought details of all inmates and workers at the convent.

But the mother superior said the congregation doesn’t have financial resources to follow the requests and that the heightened security measures were affecting other inmates of the convent.

A section of the inmates of the convent is said to be supporting the rape accused bishop.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 17:08 IST