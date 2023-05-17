‘The Kerala Story’ contains hate speech, distorts facts, Bengal tells SC

‘The Kerala Story’ is a film that contains “hate speech” and “manipulated facts” and has the potential to disrupt communal harmony and law and order in West Bengal, the state government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday as it defended its move to ban the movie. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, ‘The Kerala Story’ has triggered a political row in the country.

“The movie is based on manipulated facts and contains hate speeches,” the state government said in its affidavit in response to a petition by the producers of the movie — M/s Sunshine Pictures Private Limited and Vipul Amrutlal Shah — challenging the ban. Several scenes have the potential to “hurt communal sentiments” and cause “disharmony among communities”, it added.

The affidavit, seen by HT, was filed through advocate Astha Sharma. The government also said that the decision to ban the movie was taken on the basis of intelligence inputs on the law and order situation. It said that the duty of maintaining law and order and prohibiting exhibition of a film are policy matters where courts should not interfere. Denying that any fundamental right of the petitioners has been violated, the state rejected the demand by the producers to be compensated for the financial loss.

On May 8, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a ban on the movie, calling it a “distorted story”.

On May 12, the Supreme Court observed that the movie was running across the country and that West Bengal cannot be an exception to ban it.