Kerala to airlift critically ill elephant calf Maya to Vantara for specialised treatment

Kerala’s Forest Department has ordered the airlift of an 18-month-old elephant calf, Maya, from Abhayaranyam to Vantara in Jamnagar for specialised medical care after she suffered multiple fractures and severe bone weakness.

The Medical Board subsequently recommended euthanasia, citing her grave prognosis and extremely brittle bones.

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Kerala Chief Wildlife Warden Dr P Pugazhendi, IFS, ordered her transfer on November 5, following consultations with veterinary experts who recommended exploring further treatment options before considering euthanasia.

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Abandoned at birth, rescued by forest staff

Maya was rescued on April 19, 2025, after being found abandoned near Kaprikkad in the Malayattoor Division. Her herd had crossed a river without her, leaving the newborn calf weak and severely dehydrated. As she had no suckling reflex, forest staff had to hand-rear her under round-the-clock supervision.

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer Dr Binoy C Babu and other caregivers looked after her, with a Medical Board monitoring her health and treating several complications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant Forest Veterinary Officer Dr Binoy C Babu and other caregivers looked after her, with a Medical Board monitoring her health and treating several complications. {{/usCountry}}

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Her condition deteriorated after she slipped while playing on July 2 this year, injuring her right shoulder. Despite treatment, physiotherapy and calcium and vitamin D supplementation, she developed multiple fractures and eventually lost the ability to stand.

An examination on October 24 by a veterinary expert from the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, found a fractured left humerus, multiple fractures in the right radius, generalised bone thinning, a chest infection and pressure sores.

The Medical Board subsequently recommended euthanasia, citing her grave prognosis and extremely brittle bones.

However, during consultations on November 4, Padma Shri Dr Kushal Konwar Sarma, an elephant veterinarian from Assam and Veterinary Advisor to Vantara, identified a possible parathyroid-related disorder that could respond to treatment. Vantara's Head Veterinarian Dr Yaduraj Khadpekar supported transferring her for intensive care.

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At Vantara, Maya will receive round-the-clock monitoring, pain management and advanced diagnostics. Three Vantara elephant veterinarians, along with paravets and caregivers, will accompany her during the airlift. Her familiar caregiver and Kerala forest veterinarian will also travel with her.

A Kerala Monitoring Committee will oversee her progress, and Vantara will facilitate her return to Abhayaranyam after treatment. Her prognosis remains uncertain.