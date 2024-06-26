Kerala train passenger dies after upper berth seat allegedly 'falls' on him

In a bizarre accident, a 60-year-old male passenger from Kerala died of injuries, after an upper berth allegedly ‘fell’ on him due to improper chaining by a fellow passenger, news agency PTI reported. The Railways clarified that the upper berth seat fell due to improper placement of chain. (Representative image)(AFP File Photo)

The victim Ali Khan CK was travelling to Agra with his friend in the sleeper coach of Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express with train number 12645, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on June 16 when the train was passing through Telangana's Warangal district. Khan suffered neck injuries and was initially taken to a hospital in Ramagundam. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered in relation to the accident.

In a post on social media platform X, the Congress in Kerala blamed the accident to condition of railways under the Narendra Modi government.

The Railway Ministry spokesperson clarified in a post on X that the claim of seat crashing on the passenger is misleading.

It added that the seat was checked at the Nizamuddin station and was not in a damaged condition. Hence "the upper berth seat fell due to improper placement of chain of the upper berth," the post clarified.

“Railway staff on other hand after getting message at around 18:34 hrs (15.6.2024) at Ramagundam station. on-duty station master, immediately arranged for assistance by 108 Ambulance and made unscheduled stoppage of the train at Ramagundam. The passenger was shifted from the coach to the ambulance and admitted in the nearby hospital,” the post added.

(With PTI inputs)