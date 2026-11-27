Thiruvananthapuram, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Friday said the third session of the 16th Keralam Legislative Assembly would be held from November 30 to December 10, with nine bills slated for consideration.

Keralam Assembly session from Nov 30 to Dec 10; nine bills to be taken up more less

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The House would sit for nine days, of which eight were earmarked for legislative business and one for non-official members' business, he told reporters.

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The bills slated for consideration are the Kerala Toddy Workers' Welfare Fund Bill, 2026; the Kerala Public Service Commission Amendment Bill, 2026; and the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Bill, 2026.

Deep Dive When will the third session of the 16th Keralam Legislative Assembly be held? The session is scheduled for November 30 to December 10. The House will sit for nine days, with eight days set aside for legislative business and one for non-official members’ business. Which bills are listed for consideration in the Keralam Assembly session? The article names seven bills, including measures on toddy workers’ welfare, the PSC, shops and commercial establishments, universities, anti-ragging and student welfare, and sports. It says nine bills are slated for consideration but does not name the other two. Why will a motion be moved to withdraw the Kerala Private Universities Bill, 2025? The Assembly had passed a resolution seeking the Bill’s return after it was sent to the governor for assent. The governor referred it to the President and returned it to the Assembly with a message; a withdrawal motion is planned for the upcoming session.

The remaining Bills are the University Laws Bill, 2026; the Kerala Private Universities Bill, 2026; the Kerala Sidharthan Anti-Ragging and Student Welfare Bill, 2026; and the Kerala Sports Persons' Welfare and Sports Development and Administration Bill, 2026.

Radhakrishnan said the second session was convened exclusively for legislative business, and the third session, too, would be devoted exclusively to it, a month after the previous session concluded.

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{{^usCountry}} During the second session, the Assembly passed a resolution seeking the return of the Kerala Private Universities Bill, 2025, which had been passed by the 15th Keralam Assembly and sent to the governor for assent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the second session, the Assembly passed a resolution seeking the return of the Kerala Private Universities Bill, 2025, which had been passed by the 15th Keralam Assembly and sent to the governor for assent. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the resolution, the governor referred the Bill to the President for consideration and returned it to the Assembly with a message.

A motion seeking withdrawal of the Bill would be moved in the House during the forthcoming session, the Speaker said.

He announced new restrictions on the movement of visitors within the Assembly complex, citing a rise in their numbers during sessions.

The curbs have been introduced to ensure the smooth functioning of the House without restricting visitors' access to facilities, he said.

Under the revised arrangement, visitors, irrespective of the type of pass they hold, will not be allowed to move around the Assembly hall area until the conclusion of Zero Hour, except those authorised to enter the House.

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Those wishing to meet ministers can continue to visit their chambers, where watch-and-ward personnel, including women staff, will assist them.

The decision was taken after consultations with Chief Minister V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, and leaders of various political parties, the Speaker added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.