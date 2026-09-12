Keralam CM holds emergency meet over power crisis, minister appeals for cooperation

Keralam chief minister VD Satheesan on Friday chaired an emergency review meeting to address the power crisis in the state, even as electricity minister Sunny Joseph appealed for co-operation and flagged declining generation and high consumption due to charging of electric vehicles, low rainfall and use of air-conditioners and coolers.

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CM Satheesan, taking note of the urgency of the situation, chaired the meeting with chief secretary Bishwanath Sinha and Kerala State Electricty Board (KSEB) CMD MG Rajamanickam. “Directives have been issued for immediate, high-priority actions to resolve the crisis,” Satheesan said.

Opposition parties including the CPI(M) and the BJP have called for urgent measures to resolve the power crisis and cut down on multiple power cuts at night.

Minister Joseph admitted on Friday that the problem cannot be solved by “switching off a button”.

“I understand the pain that the people are going through, especially families who have sick members and children. I am a public servant who has lived an ordinary life, so I can understand their sentiments. That’s why I am appealing for the cooperation of the public. I am getting numerous calls and messages,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “People must understand that we cannot perform miracles. We are ready to buy electricity at the permissible tariff. The issue occurred due to the previous government and its decision to suspend long-standing power agreements with private suppliers,” the minister added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “People must understand that we cannot perform miracles. We are ready to buy electricity at the permissible tariff. The issue occurred due to the previous government and its decision to suspend long-standing power agreements with private suppliers,” the minister added. {{/usCountry}}

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Joseph also said that there has been a sharp rise in power demand in the last few days due to multiple factors. Charging of electric vehicles at night, use of air-conditioners and coolers and declining rainfall have been factors, he said.

He said the state generates only 25% of its total power requirement with the rest being procured from outside. “Power demand, which stood at 4000 MW during the same period last year, has risen to 5200 MW this year. The cancellation of a long-term power agreement for 465 MW at ₹4.29 per unit by the previous government aggravated the situation, “ he said.

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The BJP has warned of conducting protest marches to the district offices of the KSEB over the weekend if the state government fails to address the crisis and eliminate the power cuts at night.