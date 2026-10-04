Thiruvananthapuram, The Southern Air Command on Sunday organised here the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026, a flagship fitness and outreach initiative of the Indian Air Force.

Keralam edition of IAF's outreach event SIM 2026 held in Thiruvananthapuram

The event, organised at Lulu Mall here, commemorates the supreme sacrifice and exemplary valour of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, the only recipient of the Param Vir Chakra from the Indian Air Force, a defence statement said.

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The event also promotes the values of patriotism, discipline, physical fitness, healthy living and service to the nation, it added.

The programme was graced by Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann, AVSM, VM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command and renowned sportspersons Sangram Singh an internationally acclaimed Wrestler, actor, and Mixed Martial Art fighter and Padmini Thomas an Arjuna Awardee, Asian Games medalist and world boxing champion, the statement said.

Sangram Singh and Thomas flagged-off the 10 km run organised as part of the event.

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{{^usCountry}} The event was also attended by higher officials of Southern Air Command and civilian dignitaries, who joined the participants and extend their encouragement and support to the runners, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event was also attended by higher officials of Southern Air Command and civilian dignitaries, who joined the participants and extend their encouragement and support to the runners, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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It said that the inaugural edition of SIM held in 2025 was a remarkable success as it witnessed participation of over 39,000 enthusiasts across 46 locations nationwide and earned recognition in the Limca Book of Records.

SIM 2026 sought to further strengthen the connect between the Indian Air Force and the community through the universal spirit of sports and fitness, it added.

The Thiruvananthapuram edition of SIM 2026 was conducted in three categories- a 21.1 km half marathon, a 10 km run and a five kilometre run to provide an opportunity for participants from diverse age groups and fitness levels to participate in the event.

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The initiative is a significant public outreach programme of the Indian Air Force to encourage active and healthy lifestyles, foster a spirit of discipline and perseverance, and inspire the youth to explore a career in the defence forces, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.