Thiruvananthapuram, The Keralam government has approved ₹40 lakh for rewarding police teams and covert informants involved in its statewide anti-narcotics campaign, Operation Toofan, officials said on Saturday.

Keralam govt approves ₹40 lakh for informant, police rewards under 'Operation Toofan' more less

Recently, the State Police Chief requested the state government to provide ₹2.74 crore for investigation, prosecution and incentive-related expenses as part of the 'Operation Toofan'.

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According to a Home Department order issued on November 24, ₹2.34 crore has been sanctioned for investigation and prosecution expenses, particularly for tracing and arresting sources involved in narcotics cases.

The remaining ₹40 lakh has been allocated for rewards to police teams and covert sources or informants involved in the campaign.

The order stipulates that there should be no duplication of rewards under any other scheme and directs the State Police Chief to ensure that informants are rewarded on par with police teams.

The latest allocation is part of the ₹10 crore administrative sanction earlier accorded by the government for the implementation of Operation Toofan – The Narco Hunt.

As of November 26, the anti-drug drive has resulted in the arrest of 17,424 people and the registration of 16,117 cases across the state so far, according to the latest Kerala Police figures.

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{{^usCountry}} The data shared by the police said that it has seized 30.826 kg of MDMA, 2,110.462 kg of ganja and 8.261 kg of hashish oil as part of the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The data shared by the police said that it has seized 30.826 kg of MDMA, 2,110.462 kg of ganja and 8.261 kg of hashish oil as part of the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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As many as 55 people were arrested in 50 cases, with seizures including 18.910 grams of MDMA, 12.784 kg of ganja and 2.02 grams of hashish oil on November 26 alone,

The police have also conducted 12,626 awareness classes as part of the campaign, officials said.

At the same time, school and college protection groups have organised 8,664 awareness programmes after Operation Toofan was launched in June this year.

The public can share information about drug trafficking with the police through phone numbers 9497979794 and 9497927797 or WhatsApp number 9995966666.

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The identity of informants will be kept confidential, the police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.