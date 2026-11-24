Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam will roll out a new initiative, 'Avalkkoppam' , to tackle domestic and cyber violence against women as part of a 16-day statewide campaign beginning November 25.

Keralam to roll out 'Avalkkoppam' initiative against domestic, cyber violence targeting women more less

The initiative is part of the Women and Child Development Department's 'Orange the World' campaign, aimed at ending violence and gender discrimination against women and girls.

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This year's campaign will focus on ensuring that survivors of violence can seek assistance without fear and on strengthening legal action against perpetrators.

A state-level task force committee has also been recommended to track the progress of investigations into complaints of violence against women, according to an official statement.

As part of the campaign, district-level rallies and marathons will be held on Thursday under the leadership of District Women and Child Development Officers.

Public representatives, students, National Service Scheme volunteers and National Cadet Corps cadets will participate in these programmes.

Awareness campaigns against child marriage, dowry and domestic violence will also be organised through placards and signature drives.

The campaign seeks to provide a safe environment for women and girls and build a society free from exploitation.

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{{^usCountry}} The department has drawn up an extensive programme till December 10, covering the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Dowry Prohibition Day and Human Rights Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department has drawn up an extensive programme till December 10, covering the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Dowry Prohibition Day and Human Rights Day. {{/usCountry}}

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An order in this regard was issued by Women and Child Development Department Director V Vighneswari. The campaign will be conducted at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration will organise a walkathon on Thursday as part of the campaign. It will start at 5.30 pm from Vivekananda Park in Kowdiar and conclude at Manaveeyam Veedhi, the administration said.

The 'Orange the World' campaign, led by UN Women under the UNiTE to End Violence against Women initiative, is observed annually as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, beginning on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and concluding on December 10, Human Rights Day.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.