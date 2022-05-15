Ketaki Chitale sent to police custody till May 18 over Facebook post on Sharad Pawar. 5 things about the actor

Actor Ketaki Chitale who was arrested for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on Facebook about Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has been sent to police custody till May 18 as she was produced before a court on Sunday. A total of five cases have been registered against the actor so far for sharing a post on Sharad Pawar's appearance, illness and voice. The post contained disparaging comments on Sharad Pawar like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins". Apart from the actor, a 23-year-old pharmacy student was also arrested in Maharashtra for tweeting something objectionable against Sharad Pawar.

Here are 5 things to know about actor Ketaki Chitale:

1. Ketaki Chitale is a 29-year-old film and television actor. She has worked in Star Pravah’s Ambat Goad, Zee5’s Tuza Maza Breakup, and Sony TV’s Saas Bina Sasural etc.

2. The actor's Instagram bio says she is a motivational speaker.

3. The actor was diagnosed with epilepsy at a young age, according to one of her social media posts.

4. Ketaki Chitale is also the founder and CEO of Accept Epilepsy which, according to social media, helps epilepsy warriors in their everyday battle.

5. Ketaki Chitale is active on Facebook and Instagram and this is not the first controversial statement she has made.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray condemned the actor's post and said "such writing" (the FB post) does not have a place in Maharashtra's culture. The post was not written by the actor and also did not mention the name of Sharad Pawar but it contained the surname Pawar and the age of 80. “We have differences with them (Pawar) and those will be there. But it is quite wrong to come to such a hideous level. It needs to be told quite clearly that this is not Maharashtra's culture. To write something like this is not a tendency, but wickedness. It needs to be checked in time,” Raj Thackeray said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON