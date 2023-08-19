News / India News / Khajuraho-Udaipur intercity train's engine catches fire near Gwalior: Report

Khajuraho-Udaipur intercity train's engine catches fire near Gwalior: Report

ByHT News Desk
Aug 19, 2023 03:04 PM IST

A fire broke out in the engine of Khajuraho Udaipur intercity train near Gwalior.

A fire broke out in the engine of Khajuraho Udaipur intercity train near Gwalior. More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, fire had erupted in two air-conditioned coaches of stationary Udyan Express at the Bengaluru City Railway Station, PTI reported. There were no casualties as there were no passengers in the bogies.

The engine of Khajuraho Udaipur intercity train caught fire near Gwalior(PTI)
The engine of Khajuraho Udaipur intercity train caught fire near Gwalior(PTI)

The train had arrived from Mumbai at 5.45 am and was stationed at platform three of the Bengaluru City Railway Station.

"At 07.10 am smoke in B1 and B2 coaches was noticed. Immediately a message was given to the fire brigade. Fire brigade arrived by 7.35 am and extinguished the fire," the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway Anish Hegde said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out