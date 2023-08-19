Khajuraho-Udaipur intercity train's engine catches fire near Gwalior: Report

A fire broke out in the engine of Khajuraho Udaipur intercity train near Gwalior. More details are awaited.



Earlier in the day, fire had erupted in two air-conditioned coaches of stationary Udyan Express at the Bengaluru City Railway Station, PTI reported. There were no casualties as there were no passengers in the bogies. The engine of Khajuraho Udaipur intercity train caught fire near Gwalior(PTI)

The train had arrived from Mumbai at 5.45 am and was stationed at platform three of the Bengaluru City Railway Station.

"At 07.10 am smoke in B1 and B2 coaches was noticed. Immediately a message was given to the fire brigade. Fire brigade arrived by 7.35 am and extinguished the fire," the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway Anish Hegde said in a statement.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail