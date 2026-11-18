A supporter of the banned outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal, wanted in connection with the April 27 blast on a railway line in Punjab, was deported from the United States and taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the agency said on Wednesday.

The blast occurred around 10 pm on April 27 near Bathonia village. (Representative photo)

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Singh, the agency said, was detained by the US authorities.

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The blast occurred around 10 pm on April 27 near Bathonia village. The Government Railway Police (GRP) received information about the explosion and found a damaged railway sleeper and the dismembered body of a man near the site, who was later identified as ground operative Jagroop Singh.

“Singh was arrested in the case related to the blast on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) at KM No. 1174-5, between Shambhu and Rajpura stations, on April 27, 2026. The blast was carried out to further the terror activities of the KZF, disrupt communal harmony and destabilise law and order in Punjab,” a NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The NIA said that during its probe, “it surfaced that after the blast at the Rajpura-Shambhu railway track, Singh posted a video on his Facebook account glorifying and supporting the incident”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NIA said that during its probe, “it surfaced that after the blast at the Rajpura-Shambhu railway track, Singh posted a video on his Facebook account glorifying and supporting the incident”. {{/usCountry}}

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“In the video, he also extended support to the accused persons behind the criminal conspiracy including deceased Jagroop Singh, who died while carrying out the blast. He described Khalistan Zindabad Force, a banned terrorist organization as ‘Qaumi Organisation’ and called Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, a designated individual terrorist (DIT) as ‘the general of the Qaum’,” the agency added.

The NIA had issued a lookout circular (LOC) against Singh. It said that multiple criminal cases had been registered against him in different districts of Punjab.

The agency filed a chargesheet in October before the NIA special court in Mohali against Gurjinder Singh alias Beant Baba, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh alias Khalsa, Kulvinder Singh alias Bagga, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, and Manjeet Singh.

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KZF is headed by Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, who is linked to several terror attacks over the last two decades. It was founded by Neeta in 1993.

The outfit, according to a Ministry of Home Affairs notification, has an international presence, with its associates in Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, the United States of America, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Nepal and Malaysia involved in carrying out radicalisation through social media networks.