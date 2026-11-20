Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shifting blame for the country’s economic problems onto the business community, alleging that his government favoured a select group of industrialists at the expense of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and small traders.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (X)

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“PM Modi, compelled by habit, blamed the business community for his own failures in his speech at FICCI! It felt as though the Prime Minister were the leader of the opposition. He has woken up after 12 years,” Kharge said in a post on X, reacting to Modi’s address at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) centenary convention.

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Modi urged India Inc to look beyond the comfort of its assured 1.4 billion-strong domestic market and seize global opportunities unlocked by the country’s free trade agreements with key economies. He challenged industry leaders to translate the benefits of tax concessions and higher consumer purchasing power into better employee compensation and increased hiring.

Modi identified gaps across sectors, including pharmaceuticals, steel, aluminium, agriculture and engineering goods, where he said India had the potential to replace imports with domestic production and expand its presence in global markets.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi cited his government’s move to reduce the basic corporate tax rate from 30% to 22% and exempting income-tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, and said businesses failed to reciprocate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi cited his government’s move to reduce the basic corporate tax rate from 30% to 22% and exempting income-tax on earnings up to ₹12 lakh, and said businesses failed to reciprocate. {{/usCountry}}

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Kharge alleged that the Modi-led government concentrated the country’s resources in the hands of “1-2 capitalist cronies”, weakening MSMEs and small traders. He added that Congress consistently called for a level playing field for businesses, particularly MSMEs and small traders.

“The BJP, in its own self-interest, has allowed a select group of capitalists to take over the Indian economy structurally,” he said, describing this as a major challenge facing the economy.

Kharge alleged that the lack of healthy competition stifled innovation, affected manufacturing quality, and damaged the global credibility and brand value of Indian products. “Today, there are no jobs, no savings, and inflation is at its peak. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been shut down, and Make in India has been turned into Buy From China,” he said.

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Kharge called his party the mother of economic liberalisation and said that the country recorded its highest decadal average economic growth during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.